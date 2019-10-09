Home > Bangladesh

Three muggers sentenced to death for murder of Ansar member in Dhaka

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Oct 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 05:17 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has sentenced three men to death for the murder of an Ansar member in Dhaka 17 years ago.

Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman passed the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts are 'Pappu' alias Antu, Md Toriqul Rahman alias Uzzal and Md Sukkur Ali alias Shohel, who are all absconding.

Among them, Sukkur has also been sentenced to life in prison and fined TK 10,000 in another case over the attempted murder of a policeman during the incident.

Fazlul Haque, a member of Ansar-VDP, was shot dead by convicted muggers while trying to stop a robbery attempt at a bus counter in the capital's Shyamoli in 2002. Policeman Abdul Jalil Farazi was also injured in the incident. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

DB detains Abrar's 'friend'

Hasina inspires children with Bangabandhu’s motto

4 to die for child murder

2 die in Brahmanbaria cylinder blast

UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar

Abrar murder: BNP expels defence lawyer

BUET protesters place new 10-point demand

File Photo

2 bodies pulled from Padma River

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.