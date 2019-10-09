Three muggers sentenced to death for murder of Ansar member in Dhaka

Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman passed the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts are 'Pappu' alias Antu, Md Toriqul Rahman alias Uzzal and Md Sukkur Ali alias Shohel, who are all absconding.

Among them, Sukkur has also been sentenced to life in prison and fined TK 10,000 in another case over the attempted murder of a policeman during the incident.

Fazlul Haque, a member of Ansar-VDP, was shot dead by convicted muggers while trying to stop a robbery attempt at a bus counter in the capital's Shyamoli in 2002. Policeman Abdul Jalil Farazi was also injured in the incident.