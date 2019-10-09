Sher-e-Bangla Hall provost resigns amid calls for withdrawal over Abrar murder
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 03:59 PM BdST
BUET teacher Zafar Iqbal Khan has stepped down from his post as the provost of the Sher-e-Bangla Hall amid calls for his withdrawal over the killing of Abrar Fahad.
The university's Teachers' Association President AKM Masud announced the development to the disgruntled student prostesters in front of the Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday.
He also demanded the resignation of BUET's Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam on behalf of the association for his failure to ensure safety of students on campus.
Zafar’s resignation came after disgruntled students demanded his resignation in a new 10-point charter of demands in the wake of Abrar’s murder.
The body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, was found on the staircase of his hall if residence in the early hours of Monday.
He was called up from his room at 7:30pm on Sunday, said police, quoting the students of the hall.
An autopsy at Dhaka Medical College Hospital subsequently revealed that Abrar was bludgeoned with blunt objects.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina inspires children with Bangabandhu’s motto of ‘simple living, high thinking’
- DB detains BUET student Abrar’s friend for grilling
- Two die as gas cylinder explodes in Brahmanbaria tea shop
- Four to hang for murder of a minor in Sylhet
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- BNP expels lawyer for defending Abrar murder suspects
- BUET protesters deadline authorities with Oct 15 to implement new 10-point demand
- Rescuers recover two bodies in Padma boat capsize
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
Most Read
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- BUET vice-chancellor incurs students' wrath amid escalating protests as strike called
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Two expelled Dhaka University BCL men arrested after pulling gun on leader
- 10 BCL activists remanded for five days over Abrar murder
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- BUET students continue to protest Abrar murder, demand death to killers