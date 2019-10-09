Home > Bangladesh

Sher-e-Bangla Hall provost resigns amid calls for withdrawal over Abrar murder

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Oct 2019 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 03:59 PM BdST

BUET teacher Zafar Iqbal Khan has stepped down from his post as the provost of the Sher-e-Bangla Hall amid calls for his withdrawal over the killing of Abrar Fahad.
The university's Teachers' Association President AKM Masud announced the development to the disgruntled student prostesters in front of the Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday.

He also demanded the resignation of BUET's Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam on behalf of the association for his failure to ensure safety of students on campus.

Zafar’s resignation came after disgruntled students demanded his resignation in a new 10-point charter of demands in the wake of Abrar’s murder.

The body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, was found on the staircase of his hall if residence in the early hours of Monday.

He was called up from his room at 7:30pm on Sunday, said police, quoting the students of the hall.

An autopsy at Dhaka Medical College Hospital subsequently revealed that Abrar was bludgeoned with blunt objects.

