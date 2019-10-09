Rescuers recover two bodies in Padma boat capsize

The bodies were pulled from the river’s Paka and Narayanpur point on Wednesday morning, said Shibganj Police Station OC Shamsul Alam.

The casualties have been identified as Shahabuddin, 47, and his son Md Abdullah, 7.

The duo boarded a boat and went fishing in the Padma River on Tuesday morning, informed police. At one point, they disappeared after the boat overturned.

Informed of the matter, divers of the fire service subsequently launched a rescue operation in the river to look for the two.

“The bodies began surfacing at the time and were recovered with the help of locals,” said Shahabuddin’s cousin ‘Alamin’.