Rescuers recover two bodies in Padma boat capsize
Chapainawabganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 12:23 PM BdST
Two bodies have been recovered after a boat capsized in Padma river in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj Upazila on Tuesday.
The bodies were pulled from the river’s Paka and Narayanpur point on Wednesday morning, said Shibganj Police Station OC Shamsul Alam.
The casualties have been identified as Shahabuddin, 47, and his son Md Abdullah, 7.
The duo boarded a boat and went fishing in the Padma River on Tuesday morning, informed police. At one point, they disappeared after the boat overturned.
Informed of the matter, divers of the fire service subsequently launched a rescue operation in the river to look for the two.
“The bodies began surfacing at the time and were recovered with the help of locals,” said Shahabuddin’s cousin ‘Alamin’.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- 10 BCL activists remanded for five days over Abrar murder
- Abrar murder case shifts to Detective Branch
- BUET students continue to protest Abrar murder, demand death to killers
- Three die as bus crashes into roadside tree in Faridpur
- Fire breaks out at garbage dump near BNP office
- Prof Shahjahan appointed acting vice-chancellor of BSMRSTU
- Samrat shifted to hospital after chest pain complaint
- GK Shamim's arrest leaves public works ministry in the lurch
Most Read
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- BUET vice-chancellor incurs students' wrath amid escalating protests as strike called
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- 10 BCL activists remanded for five days over Abrar murder
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- BUET students continue to protest Abrar murder, demand death to killers
- Two expelled Dhaka University BCL men arrested after pulling gun on leader
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
- Abrar murder case shifts to Detective Branch