Rescuers recover two bodies in Padma boat capsize

  Chapainawabganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Oct 2019 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 12:23 PM BdST

Two bodies have been recovered after a boat capsized in Padma river in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj Upazila on Tuesday.

The bodies were pulled from the river’s Paka and Narayanpur point on Wednesday morning, said Shibganj Police Station OC Shamsul Alam.

The casualties have been identified as Shahabuddin, 47, and his son Md Abdullah, 7.

The duo boarded a boat and went fishing in the Padma River on Tuesday morning, informed police. At one point, they disappeared after the boat overturned.

Informed of the matter, divers of the fire service subsequently launched a rescue operation in the river to look for the two.

“The bodies began surfacing at the time and were recovered with the help of locals,” said Shahabuddin’s cousin ‘Alamin’.

