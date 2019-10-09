PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 05:34 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has defended Bangladesh’s plan to export liquefied petroleum gas to India, responding to criticism of the bilateral deal.
India on Oct 5 signed three pacts with Bangladesh, including the deal for importing LPG during Hasina’s visit to New Delhi.
“Everybody must know Sheikh Hasina will never compromise on the interests of Bangladesh.”
“The truth is, LPG is a new addition to our export basket,” she said at a media briefing at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.
LPG is not an original product of Bangladesh, but a by-product that is imported into the country, Hasina said.
LPG is prepared by refining petroleum, and is almost entirely derived from fossil fuel sources, being manufactured during the refining of crude oil.
"The gas we are supplying to Tripura is imported. It is just like any other product we export so there shouldn't be any misunderstanding over it," the prime minister said.
Hasina was addressing the media on her recently concluded visits to the US and India.
The deal to export of LPG to India amid an ongoing gas crisis in Bangladesh raised a lot of eyebrows.
Addressing the issue, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Tuesday said, "We are not exporting any gas produced in Bangladesh. We are only exporting the LPG imported by Bangladeshi businessmen."
