Hasina vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities, other educational institutes

Her pledge came after a group of students allied with the ruling Awami League bludgeoned Abrar Fahad, a BUET student, to death in his dormitory.

Hasina also promised to inflict the toughest possible punishment on the killers of Abrar, terming the murder extremely cruel.

“Beating somebody to death is extremely inhuman. I can feel the pain of the parents who lost their child,” she said at a media briefing at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.

