Hasina vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities, other educational institutes
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 05:04 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she will soon order law-enforcement agencies to start a nationwide crackdown on illicit activity in universities and other educational institutions.
Her pledge came after a group of students allied with the ruling Awami League bludgeoned Abrar Fahad, a BUET student, to death in his dormitory.
Hasina also promised to inflict the toughest possible punishment on the killers of Abrar, terming the murder extremely cruel.
“Beating somebody to death is extremely inhuman. I can feel the pain of the parents who lost their child,” she said at a media briefing at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.
More to follow
