Hasina inspires children with Bangabandhu’s motto of ‘simple living, high thinking’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 03:29 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 03:29 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recalled her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s motto of ‘simple living and high-thinking,’ and advised children to follow it.
She also vowed to free the country of drugs, terrorism, violent extremism and corruption for the best interest of the children.
“We want our children to grow up in the best possible way and with the finest minds,” Hasina said during the inauguration of World Children Day and Child Rights Week 2019 at Bangladesh Shishu Academy on Wednesday. “Our goal is to secure a life free from drugs, terrorism, violent extremism and corruption to our children, to ensure a better future for them. We plan to build the country accordingly.”
Hasina highlighted Bangabandhu’s love for children and said: “Our father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib loved children so much. He had learned how to love people since his childhood. The school he used to attend in Gopalganj was far from home. The students had to walk a long way to go to school, come rain or shine. He used to donate his umbrella or clothes to someone poor. He used bring home poor children to share his food with,” Hasina.
“He formed a children’s organisation too. Later, one of his teachers expanded the organisation. They used to collect alms from households and help the poor children with that.”
The assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975 prevented Bangladesh from moving to development, said the prime minister. “Those who never wanted the independence of the country will always prevent it from moving to development. Bangladesh began its journey to development after the Awami League came to power.”
Hasina highlighted her government’s initiatives for the development of the country: the Bangabandhu satellite, a nuclear power plant, a tunnel underneath the Karnaphuli River, the Padma Bridge and metro rail.
