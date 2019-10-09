Home > Bangladesh

Four to hang for murder of a minor in Sylhet

Published: 09 Oct 2019

A Sylhet court has handed the death penalty to four men for the murder of an 11-year-old boy eight years ago.

Judge Mohitul Hoque Inam Chowdhury of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts are Dakhshin Surma natives Md Ismail Ali, 22, and Md Mithun Mia, 20, Bharthokhola native Biplop alias Bipul, 18, and Lakshipur District's Junaid Hossain, 19. They are all being held at the Sylhet Central Jail.

According to the tribunal's Special Public Prosecutor Md Abdul Malek, the child, 'Nayeem', went missing after leaving home to attend the Tarabih prayers on Aug 14, 2011. Seven days later, his decomposed body was found packed in a sack in the woods next to his home.

His family alleged that the perprators killed Nayeem over an old feud with his family.

A case was started by Nayeem's father Abdul Hoque as plaintiff against several unidentified suspects with Dakshin Surma police on Aug 20, 2011. On Nov 26 that year, Dakshin Surma Police Deputy Inspector Md Harun Mazumber formally pressed charges against five suspects in the case.

