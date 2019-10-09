Four to hang for murder of a minor in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 02:29 PM BdST
A Sylhet court has handed the death penalty to four men for the murder of an 11-year-old boy eight years ago.
Judge Mohitul Hoque Inam Chowdhury of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday.
The convicts are Dakhshin Surma natives Md Ismail Ali, 22, and Md Mithun Mia, 20, Bharthokhola native Biplop alias Bipul, 18, and Lakshipur District's Junaid Hossain, 19. They are all being held at the Sylhet Central Jail.
His family alleged that the perprators killed Nayeem over an old feud with his family.
A case was started by Nayeem's father Abdul Hoque as plaintiff against several unidentified suspects with Dakshin Surma police on Aug 20, 2011. On Nov 26 that year, Dakshin Surma Police Deputy Inspector Md Harun Mazumber formally pressed charges against five suspects in the case.
