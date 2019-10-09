BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 12:09 AM BdST
Bangladesh Chhatra League has found that its leaders and activists who allegedly beat BUET student Abrar Fahad to death were “drunk” when they committed the crime.
BCL Vice-President Yeaz Al Riad, one of the two investigators assigned by the ruling Awami League’s student front, also questioned the administration’s “inaction” over the hours-long torture of Abrar on Sunday night.
“There’s no doubt the administration has shown irresponsibility in this incident. They cannot avoid responsibilities for it,” Riad said on Tuesday.
Abrar would have survived had one of his friends responded to his call for help, according to Riad.
Yeaz Al Riad
“Those who did it (killed Abrar) drank while visiting Puja pavilions. They all were very much drunk. They had no humanity in them,” Riad said.
The room used for torturing Abrar was occupied by three to four students, he said and claimed students from some other rooms took part in the torture.
The BCL men tortured Abrar reportedly over a Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.
“Every citizen of the state has the right to freedom of expression. Chhatra League will surely take action against anyone of the organisation for doing a crime in response to someone expressing their views,” Riad said.
BCL has expelled 11 leaders and activists of its BUET unit over the incident following recommendation of Riad and the other investigator, its Cultural Affairs Secretary Asif Talukder.
Riad said he and Asif visited the site, talked to students, teachers and law enforcers. Their findings were also based on security camera footage of Abrar’s hall, he added.
