Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 08:13 PM BdST
A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for skipping a Dhaka labour court appearance despite being summonsed over cases initiated by sacked employees of Grameen Communications.
The Third Labour Court of Dhaka Chairman Rohibul Islam passed the orders for his arrest on Wednesday.
The judge asked Yunus on Oct 8 to appear on Wednesday, the court’s counsel Belal Hossain Jasim told bdnews24.com.
Defence counsel Raju Ahmmed told the court that his client was abroad for business and would appear in court on his return.
Grameen Communications Workers, Employees Union General Secretary Abdus Salam, Publicity Secretary Shah Alam and another person initiated the cases on July 3.
The court had also summonsed its Managing Director Naznin Sultana and Deputy General Manager Khandaker Abu Abedin.
The judge granted them bail when they appeared in court on Wednesday.
Grameen Communications is an organisation under the Grameen Trust.
