Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus

The Third Labour Court of Dhaka Chairman Rohibul Islam passed the orders for his arrest on Wednesday.

The judge asked Yunus on Oct 8 to appear on Wednesday, the court’s counsel Belal Hossain Jasim told bdnews24.com.

Defence counsel Raju Ahmmed told the court that his client was abroad for business and would appear in court on his return.

Grameen Communications Workers, Employees Union General Secretary Abdus Salam, Publicity Secretary Shah Alam and another person initiated the cases on July 3.

The court had also summonsed its Managing Director Naznin Sultana and Deputy General Manager Khandaker Abu Abedin.

The judge granted them bail when they appeared in court on Wednesday.

Grameen Communications is an organisation under the Grameen Trust.