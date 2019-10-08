Home > Bangladesh

Three die as bus crashes into roadside tree in Faridpur

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Oct 2019 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 01:49 PM BdST

Three people, including a woman, have been killed and 15 others injured after a bus slammed into a roadside tree in Faridpur.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Nagarkanda Upazila’s Nagardia village around 11:30pm on Monday, said Ataur Rahman, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Firoza Begum, 36, and Liton Sheikh, 35. The injured were rescued and taken to Bhanga and Maksudpur hospitals. The doctors at the Bhanga hospital declared one passenger dead. 

“The bus, operated by Golden Line Paribahan, was heading to Dhaka from Bagerhat at night when the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree, leaving the two dead on the spot,” said Rahman citing eyewitnesses. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina hopes secular spirit will last forever

Public works ministry mulls Shamim alternatives

19 charged with Abrar murder

Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan being taken to a court from the Gulshan Police Station for a remand-hearing on Thursday. He has been implicated in three cases under the firearms, drugs and money laundering legislation after his arrest for running an illegal casino in Fakirapool on Wednesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Khaled remanded for 7 more days

3 cases against Samrat, Arman

ACC targets 20 people with casino ties

Two BCL men arrested over Abrar murder

BUET student found dead

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.