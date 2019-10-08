Three die as bus crashes into roadside tree in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2019 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 01:49 PM BdST
Three people, including a woman, have been killed and 15 others injured after a bus slammed into a roadside tree in Faridpur.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Nagarkanda Upazila’s Nagardia village around 11:30pm on Monday, said Ataur Rahman, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Firoza Begum, 36, and Liton Sheikh, 35. The injured were rescued and taken to Bhanga and Maksudpur hospitals. The doctors at the Bhanga hospital declared one passenger dead.
“The bus, operated by Golden Line Paribahan, was heading to Dhaka from Bagerhat at night when the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree, leaving the two dead on the spot,” said Rahman citing eyewitnesses.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Samrat shifted to hospital after chest pain complaint
- GK Shamim's arrest leaves public works ministry in the lurch
- Hasina hopes to preserve communal harmony in Bangladesh
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for seven more days
- RAB starts three cases against Samrat, Arman on arms, drugs charges
- ACC targets 20 people as probe opens into casino ties
- Two BCL leaders arrested over murder of engineering student
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Hasina returns home after attending India Economic Summit, meeting with Modi
Most Read
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Police detain nine BCL leaders over murder of BUET student Abrar
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- ACC targets 20 people as probe opens into casino ties
- Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- Kaelin, Ratcliffe and Semenza win 2019 Nobel prize in medicine
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Bangladesh lifted 8 million from poverty in six years: World Bank
- BCL expels 11 members of BUET unit over student Abrar murder