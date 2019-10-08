Three die as bus crashes into roadside tree in Faridpur

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Nagarkanda Upazila’s Nagardia village around 11:30pm on Monday, said Ataur Rahman, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Firoza Begum, 36, and Liton Sheikh, 35. The injured were rescued and taken to Bhanga and Maksudpur hospitals. The doctors at the Bhanga hospital declared one passenger dead.

“The bus, operated by Golden Line Paribahan, was heading to Dhaka from Bagerhat at night when the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree, leaving the two dead on the spot,” said Rahman citing eyewitnesses.