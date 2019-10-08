Samrat shifted to hospital after chest pain complaint

Samrat landed in Dhaka Central Jail after a mobile court sentenced him to six months in prison under the Wild Animal Protection Act. After he complained of chest pain, he was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 7.30 am on Tuesday and later shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

A doctor ran an ECG on Samrat, who had previously gone through a heart valve replacement surgery.

“His condition is stable. We have formed a medical board for his treatment. There's no lapse in his treatment," Afzalur Rahman, director of the NICVD, told bdnews24.com.

Samrat, an influential Jubo League leader, came under the spotlight after the Rapid Action Battalion unearthed illegal casino hubs in sporting clubs in Dhaka on Sept 18.

RAB arrested Samrat and his close aide Enamul Haque Arman in Cumilla on Saturday. Later, they raided his office in Bhuiyan Trade Centre at Kakrail and recovered a loaded pistol, 1,160 Yaba pills, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, two kangaroo skins and electric equipment to torture people, said RAB.

On Monday, RAB filed charges against Samrat under arms and narcotics control laws. Police appealed to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court for a 20-day remand to interrogate Samrat in custody.