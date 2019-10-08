Prof Shahjahan appointed acting vice-chancellor of BSMRSTU
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 12:21 PM BdST
Md Shahjahan has been appointed as the acting vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, or BSMRSTU, in Gopalganj, a week after Prof Khondoker Nasiruddin resigned from the post amid allegations of irregularities against him.
Shahjahan, a professor of electronics and telecommunication engineering, was assigned to the post on Monday, said Md Sohrab Hossain, senior secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education Division.
“No new VC has been appointed yet. That is why senior teacher Prof Md Shahjahan has been given the responsibility of acting vice-chancellor. He will carry out the routine tasks of VC.”
When asked about this, Shahjahan told bdnews24.com, “I have been informed about the matter by SMS from the Ministry of Education. Maybe tomorrow I will get a letter.”
Protests erupted at the university after Fatema Tuz Zinia, a second-year student of law and a reporter of a daily, was suspended over a Facebook post on Sep 11.
In the meantime, a recorded conversation of the student and vice-chancellor went viral. It led to nationwide protests against the vice-chancellor and strengthened the movement against him in the university.
The university authorities later withdrew the suspension order against the student on Sep 18 amid widespread protests and criticism.
However, a group of students continued to protest on the campus calling for the VC’s resignation for alleged irregularities and corruption.
The VC announced shutdown of the university on Sep 21 to prevent demonstration. When the students protested against the decision, they were attacked by outsiders leaving at least 20 injured.
Three assistant proctors stepped down in protest against the attack.
In this situation, an investigation committee of the University Grants Commission, under the direction of the Ministry of Education, visited Gopalganj and recommended the sacking of Nasiruddin.
Nasiruddin left the campus on Sep 29. When he resigned the next day, the students also suspended their protests.
