Hasina hopes to preserve communal harmony in Bangladesh

The prime minister extended her greetings to members of the Hindu community on the occassion of Durga Puja, their largest religious festival, at a programme in the capital's Ramkrishna Mission on Monday.

"This wonderful atmosphere that we've been able to create with the spirit of secularism where people can practice their own religion cordially -- I hope it lasts forever and the quality of everyone's lives improves," she said

"Bangladesh is a secular state where we are all moving together down the same path, irrespective of religion, caste and creed."

Hasina continued: "We always say religion is a personal affair but festivals are for everyone. We all celebrate festivals as one. It is one of Bangladesh's greatest achievements that we learned to move ahead with communal harmony."

The prime minister emphasised the country's non-communal struggle for independence and said, "People of all religions -- Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians -- heeded Bangabandhu's call for our great Liberation War, fighting side by side and shedding their blood to liberate Bangladesh."

The premier believes her government has succeeded in creating an environment where people of faiths can practice their religion with freedom and dignity.

"We can at least say that this congenial atmosphere exists whenever the Bangladesh Awami League is in power."

"We respect each other's religion and want peace in our country. We don't want a situation where issues like terrorism, militancy, drugs, corruption and all such ills to plague families and the nation."

Hasina highlighted Bangladesh's 'amicable' relations with its neighbours following her recent visit to India.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I jointly launched a dormitory and education institution at the Ramakrishna Mission for religious studies," she said.

"Another festival that we all celebrate irrespective of religion and creed is Pohela Boishakh. We are also offering an allowance on behalf of the government for the Bangla New Year celebrations.”

Law-enforcing agencies are working tirelessly to provide security at the marquees during the Durga Puja celebrations, the largest festival of the Hindus in Bangladesh, said Hasina.