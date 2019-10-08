Fire breaks out at garbage dump near BNP office
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2019 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 01:02 PM BdST
A fire has broken out in a garbage dump near BNP's central office in Dhaka’s Nayapaltan, causing panic among the leaders.
Smoke from the fire began to spread out of the rubbish located at a narrow space between the BNP office building and Victoria Hotel at around 11:30am on Tuesday.
BNP leaders, including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, came out of their workplace after seeing the smoke. They attempted to douse the fire with water and fire extinguishers.
The fire was brought under control before a fire service vehicle
arrived at the spot 15 minutes later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Samrat shifted to hospital after chest pain complaint
- GK Shamim's arrest leaves public works ministry in the lurch
- Hasina hopes to preserve communal harmony in Bangladesh
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for seven more days
- RAB starts three cases against Samrat, Arman on arms, drugs charges
- ACC targets 20 people as probe opens into casino ties
- Two BCL leaders arrested over murder of engineering student
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Hasina returns home after attending India Economic Summit, meeting with Modi
Most Read
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Police detain nine BCL leaders over murder of BUET student Abrar
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- ACC targets 20 people as probe opens into casino ties
- Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- Kaelin, Ratcliffe and Semenza win 2019 Nobel prize in medicine
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Bangladesh lifted 8 million from poverty in six years: World Bank
- BCL expels 11 members of BUET unit over student Abrar murder