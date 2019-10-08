Fire breaks out at garbage dump near BNP office

Smoke from the fire began to spread out of the rubbish located at a narrow space between the BNP office building and Victoria Hotel at around 11:30am on Tuesday.

BNP leaders, including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, came out of their workplace after seeing the smoke. They attempted to douse the fire with water and fire extinguishers.

The fire was brought under control before a fire service vehicle

arrived at the spot 15 minutes later.