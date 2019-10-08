Home > Bangladesh

Abrar murder case shifts to Detective Branch

The case filed against 19 people over the murder of Abrar Fahad, an engineering student, has been shifted to the police’s Detective Branch.

“We have shifted the case to DB on Tuesday,” said Dhaka Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Abrar's father Barkatullah started the case against 19 people with the police on Monday.

Police arrested ten suspects: Mehedi Hassan Russel, Muhtasim Fuad, Mehedi Hasan Robin, Anik Sarkar, Meftahul Zion, Iftee Mosharraf Shokal, Muntasir Al Zemi, Mozahidur Rahman Mozahid, Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir and Ishtiaq Ahmad Munna.

Police appealed to the court seeking a 10-day remand on Tuesday to interrogate the detainees.

Abrar, a second-year student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, was found dead in the stairway in the early hours of Monday.

His classmates claimed that BCL men beat him to death suspecting his links to the Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

