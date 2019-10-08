Home > Bangladesh

10 BCL activists remanded for five days over Abrar murder

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Oct 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 05:21 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has granted police five days to grill 10 members of Bangladesh Chhatra League on charges of killing Abrar Fahad, a student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order on Tuesday.

Police took them to court and sought a 10-day remand to question them in the case.

The suspects are Mehedi Hassan Russel, Muhtasim Fuad, Mehedi Hasan Robin, Anik Sarkar, Meftahul Zion, Iftee Mosharraf Shokal, Muntasir Al Zemi, Mozahidur Rahman Mozahid, Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir and Ishtiaq Ahmad Munna.

All are students of BUET.

A resident of Sher-e-Bangla Hall, Abrar was bludgeoned to death on Sunday. His classmates alleged that BCL men beat him to death suspecting his links to Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Police retrieved the body from the first-floor stairway of the dormitory. Abrar's father Barkatullah subsequently started a case against 19 people over the incident.

