Two BCL leaders arrested over murder of engineering student
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Oct 2019 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 02:06 PM BdST
Police have arrested two leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League to interrogate them over the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.
Related Stories
Mehedy Hasan Russel and Muhtasim Fuad have been taken into police custody, Chawkbazar Police Station OC Sohrab Hossain told bdnews24.com on Monday.
Russel is the general secretary of BUET Chhatra League unit, while Fuad is the vice president. Both of them are residents of Sher-e-Bangla Hall, a dormitory of BUET.
Abrar, a resident of Sher-e-Bangla Hall, was called up from his room at 7:30pm on Sunday, said police, quoting the students of the hall. Later, his body was found on the first-floor stairway of the hall at 2am.
“There are injury marks on Abrar’s body. It is not clear who called and killed him,” said OC Sohrab. “We’re trying to get information through interrogating the arrestees.”
Police officials visited the Room 2011 of the dormitory where Abrar was allegedly beaten and other rooms and collected evidence, said Dhaka Metropolitan Additional Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy.
“Whoever the criminal is will be brought to justice. We’ll find all of them.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two BCL leaders arrested over murder of engineering student
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Hasina returns home after attending India Economic Summit, meeting with Modi
- Liquor, drugs, arms, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Death row war criminal Abdul Sattar dies at Dhaka hospital
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Murder case convict accused of raping schoolgirl in Gaibandha
- Court postpones verdict in Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case
- 4 fugitive suspects in Refat murder surrender to court
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
Most Read
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Murder case convict accused of raping schoolgirl in Gaibandha