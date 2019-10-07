Two BCL leaders arrested over murder of engineering student

Mehedy Hasan Russel and Muhtasim Fuad have been taken into police custody, Chawkbazar Police Station OC Sohrab Hossain told bdnews24.com on Monday.

Russel is the general secretary of BUET Chhatra League unit, while Fuad is the vice president. Both of them are residents of Sher-e-Bangla Hall, a dormitory of BUET.

Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was found dead in the stairway in the early hours of Monday.

Abrar, a resident of Sher-e-Bangla Hall, was called up from his room at 7:30pm on Sunday, said police, quoting the students of the hall. Later, his body was found on the first-floor stairway of the hall at 2am.

“There are injury marks on Abrar’s body. It is not clear who called and killed him,” said OC Sohrab. “We’re trying to get information through interrogating the arrestees.”

Abrar was beaten to death for his suspected links to the Islami Chhatra Shibir, media reports said citing his classmates. The police refused to comment on the issue.

Police officials visited the Room 2011 of the dormitory where Abrar was allegedly beaten and other rooms and collected evidence, said Dhaka Metropolitan Additional Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy.

“Whoever the criminal is will be brought to justice. We’ll find all of them.”