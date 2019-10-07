RAB starts three cases against Samrat, Arman on arms, drugs charges

Two separate cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act were initiated against them with Dhaka's Ramna police on Monday, said the station's Inspector Jahurul Islam.

A third case under the drug laws was initiated solely against Arman with Cumilla's Chauddagram police.

"The case under the Arms Act only charges Samrat. And the drug-related case implicates them both," said Inspector Jahurul.

Samrat was thrust into the spotlight after the RAB busted illegal casino operations inside Motijheel's Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra on Sept 18.

He was arrested along with his close aide Arman, who has also been implicated in the casino business, in Cumilla's Chauddagram Upazila in the wee hours of Sunday by the elite police unit. The two were subsequently expelled by the Jubo League.

The RAB later raided Samrat's office in the capital's Kakrail alongside his two residences in Shanti Nagar and Mohakhali. A drive was also carried out at Arman's home in Mirpur.

The law-enforcing agency seized a huge amount of foreign liquor, over 1,000 methamphetamine-based yaba pills, a pistol and two kangaroo hides in the near five-hour drive at Samrat's office in his presence.

A mobile court handed Samrat a six-month jail sentence under the Wildlife (Conservation) Act for possession of the kangaroo hides.

The RAB's executive magistrate had stated at the time that two cases under the firearms and narcotics legislation would also be started against him.

He added Arman was found in an inebriated state at the time of his arrest. As a result, the mobile court immediately sentenced him to six months in prison.

The law enforcers also recovered 180 yaba tablets from Arman, prompting RAB-2's Sub-Inspector Sajib Mia to file a case under the drug laws.