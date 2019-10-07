Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for seven more days

Khaled was produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Court at the end of his 10-day remand on Monday.

Investigators sought 10 days to interrogate him in custody in the money laundering case filed with Gulshan police.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury subsequently issued a four-day remand order.

The law-enforcement also moved the court to show Khaled arrested in a case started with Motijheel police under the drug laws.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Kanak Barua granted police three days' remand to question him in the case.