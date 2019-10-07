Home > Bangladesh

Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for seven more days

Police have been given another seven days to grill Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan in two cases related to drugs and money laundering after his arrest on charges of running a casino in the capital's Fakirapool.

Khaled was produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Court at the end of his 10-day remand on Monday.

Investigators sought 10 days to interrogate him in custody in the money laundering case filed with Gulshan police.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury subsequently issued a four-day remand order.

The law-enforcement also moved the court to show Khaled arrested in a case started with Motijheel police under the drug laws.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Kanak Barua granted police three days' remand to question him in the case.

