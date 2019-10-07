BUET student found dead in dormitory
Police have recovered the body of a student from a dormitory of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, or BUET.
Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was found dead in the stairway in the early hours of Monday, said Chawkbazar Police Station OC Sohrab Hossain.
Abrar, a resident of Sher-e-Bangla Hall, was called up from his room at 7:30pm on Sunday, said police, quoting the students of the hall. Later, his body was found on the first-floor stairway of the hall at 2am.
“There are injury marks on Abrar’s body. It is not clear who called and killed him,” said OC Sohrab.
