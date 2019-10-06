Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2019 09:34 AM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 10:27 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Samrat, who went into hiding amid allegations of running illegal casinos in the capital.
He was apprehended along with his associate 'Arman' in Cumilla’s Chauddagram in the early hours of Sunday, Home Minister Assaduzzaman Khan said.
Samrat, the president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South, went underground once information linking leaders of the Awami League's youth front with the illegal gambling business surfaced.
It came after RAB busted casino operations in raids on Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra in Motijheel on Sept 18.
The elite police unit arrested Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka south unit, the same day before nabbing Kalabagan Krira Chakra President and Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Firoz a day later.
Two days later, law enforcers arrested contractor GM Shamim, who also identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.
In the wake of Khaled's arrest, Samrat was holed up in his office in Kakrail overnight with his supporters surrounding the building.
Subsequent news reports indicated that he had remained there ever since but it later emerged that his whereabouts were unknown.
A large portrait of Samrat's was found hanging on the walls of Muktijoddha Krira Chakra during the raid. It has been alleged that he ran the casino operations inside the club.
According to reports in the media, Samrat would also take a share of the money from the other casinos in Motijheel's Club Para.
