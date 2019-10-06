Home > Bangladesh

Death row war criminal Abdul Sattar dies at Dhaka hospital

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Oct 2019 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 07:53 PM BdST

Abdus Sattar Peyda, a Patuakhali man who was sentenced to death for 1971 Bangladesh War crimes, has died at the age of 76.

He breathed his last during treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 6pm on Saturday, said Md Jahangir Alam, deputy jailor of the High Security Prison in Gazipur’s Kashimpur.

“Sattar was taken to the jail hospital after he fell sick on Saturday. Later he was shifted to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur,” jailor Jahangir added.

“As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the DMCH where he died.”

The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced five Patuakhali men, including Sattar, to death for killing 17 people, raping 15 women, vandalism, arson, abduction and torture in Itabaria village of Patuakhali during the Liberation War.

Sattar was put to the Dhaka central jailhouse after his conviction for crimes against humanity last year. He was shifted to Kashimpur Central Jail this year in February.

According to the prosecution, all of them were supporters of Muslim League in 1971, but they were involved with the local wing of the BNP at the time of their arrests in 2015.

