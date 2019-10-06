Court postpones verdict in Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case

Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge KM Imrul Kayes has fixed Oct 10 to deliver its judgment in the case.

Earlier, the judge announced that he would announce a verdict on Oct 6 after hearing the arguments of both sides.

However, police informed the court on Sunday morning that the lone suspect Obayedul Khan could not be brought in as the members of the law enforcement were engaged in security assignments during the Durga Puja festival.

Suraiya was allegedly stabbed by Obayedul, a worker of a tailoring shop in Elephant Road area, on a footbridge outside her school on Aug 24, 2016. She died four days later.

Her mother started a case against Obayedul after the attack, saying he had sexually harassed the girl.

Police arrested him in Nilphamari eight days after the attack amid protests by students of the institution.

During interrogation, Obayedul confessed to killing Suraiya as she had rejected his romantic advances.

Risha's father Hossain demanded death penalty for Obayedul. "We want exemplary punishment for the accused. This type of crime will recur if the perpetrators are not brought to justice. We have been waiting for justice for three years. Our only demand is the execution of Obayedul.”

"If fair justice is delivered, no one will dare to commit such crime again. And if he (Obayedul) is freed, such incident can happen again. My two children are still scared."

Tapas Kumar Paul, additional pubic prosecutor, also said he expected maximum punishment for Obayedul. "The suspect has knifed a girl to death in broad daylight. He should be punished in such a way that no one else will dare to do such an appalling thing in future.”

Defence lawyer Faruq Ahmed claimed his client was innocent.

“Police have forcibly taken confessional statements by detaining and torturing his sister and brother-in-law. I hope he will be freed.”