4 fugitive suspects in Refat murder surrender to court

Among them, Mohaiminul Islam is a named suspect in the case while the others were unidentified.

Judge Md Hafizur Rahman passed the order after they turned themselves in to Barguna's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal seeking bail. It came three days after a court ordered the authorities to confiscate the possessions of the eight fugitive suspects in the murder case.

On Jun 26, 23-year old Refat was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road area as his wife desperately tried to save him.

He later died of excessive bleeding caused from the wounds he sustained during the attack, according to a post-mortem examination conducted at the Barishal Medical College Hospital.

The video of the attack later went viral on the internet and it sparked an outrage across the country.

Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people.

Refat's wife Aysha Siddika Minny, who had been the no. 1 witness in the case, was later charged named as an accused.