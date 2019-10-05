Home > Bangladesh

Three girls of a family drown while bathing in Brahmaputra in Gazipur 

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Oct 2019 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 12:51 AM BdST

Three girls of a family have drowned while bathing in the Brahmaputra river in Gazipur’s Kapasia.

The locals of Khirati neighbourhood recovered the bodies on Friday afternoon, Kapasia Police Station OC Rafiqul Islam said.

They are ‘Cynthia’, 11, her sister ‘Sinha’, 7, and their cousin ‘Hima’, 12. Cynthia and Sinha are daughters of Milon Mia, a resident of Khirati while Hima’s family live in Narsingdi.

Hima came to Gazipur to visit the house of her mother’s parents. The trio went missing after they had gone to bathe in the river.

OC Rafiqul said police visited the site but transferred the bodies to the families without post-mortem examination as per their wish.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina urges Singapore to push Myanmar

3 girls of a family drown

Zeeshan will be brought back soon: Kamal

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya Nov 25, 2017. Reuters

Brunei asked to deport 5 ‘human traffickers’

RAB not leading anti-graft drive: Benazir

Satyapriya Mohathero dies at 89

Crime kingpin held in UAE

Train derails in Akhaura

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.