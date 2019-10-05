Three girls of a family drown while bathing in Brahmaputra in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2019 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 12:51 AM BdST
Three girls of a family have drowned while bathing in the Brahmaputra river in Gazipur’s Kapasia.
The locals of Khirati neighbourhood recovered the bodies on Friday afternoon, Kapasia Police Station OC Rafiqul Islam said.
They are ‘Cynthia’, 11, her sister ‘Sinha’, 7, and their cousin ‘Hima’, 12. Cynthia and Sinha are daughters of Milon Mia, a resident of Khirati while Hima’s family live in Narsingdi.
Hima came to Gazipur to visit the house of her mother’s parents. The trio went missing after they had gone to bathe in the river.
OC Rafiqul said police visited the site but transferred the bodies to the families without post-mortem examination as per their wish.
