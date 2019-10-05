Home > Bangladesh

India attaches 'highest priority' to relations with Bangladesh, Jaishankar tells Hasina

  Golam Mujtaba Dhruba from New Delhi,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Oct 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 12:47 PM BdST

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has pledged to attach the "highest priority" to the country's relations with neighbouring Bangladesh.

He made the remarks during a 'warm conversation' with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina  in New Delhi on Saturday, tweeted Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs.

"Jaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Reaffirmed India’s highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," Raveesh wrote.

Hasina is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the afternoon. The two premiers are poised to discuss and finalise several wide-ranging agreements at the meeting.

The four-day official visit to India is the Hasina's first since forming government for a third straight term after the 2018 general elections. Modi is also in his second successive term as the prime minister of India.

 

