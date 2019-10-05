Home > Bangladesh

Hasina urges Singapore to push Myanmar for taking back Rohingya refugees

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Oct 2019 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 01:40 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Singapore to push its Southeast Asian neighbour Myanmar for creating an environment conducive to taking back the Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh. 

She made the appeal when Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat paid a courtesy call on her in New Delhi on the sidelines of the India Economic Summit on Friday.

Hasina mentioned the Rohingya crisis when Keat wanted to know about the challenges Bangladesh was facing, according to Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque.

She noted that Singapore had raised the issue when it was the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN.

“Please knock again so that the Rohingya can return to their homeland,” Shahidul quoted her as saying.

She shared Bangladesh’s experience in development and said her government was focusing on agriculture, education and skilled manpower. 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Hasina’s Principal Secretary Nojibur Rahman were also present.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina urges Singapore to push Myanmar

3 girls of a family drown

Zeeshan will be brought back soon: Kamal

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya Nov 25, 2017. Reuters

Brunei asked to deport 5 ‘human traffickers’

RAB not leading anti-graft drive: Benazir

Satyapriya Mohathero dies at 89

Crime kingpin held in UAE

Train derails in Akhaura

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.