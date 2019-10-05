Hasina urges Singapore to push Myanmar for taking back Rohingya refugees

She made the appeal when Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat paid a courtesy call on her in New Delhi on the sidelines of the India Economic Summit on Friday.

Hasina mentioned the Rohingya crisis when Keat wanted to know about the challenges Bangladesh was facing, according to Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque.

She noted that Singapore had raised the issue when it was the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN.

“Please knock again so that the Rohingya can return to their homeland,” Shahidul quoted her as saying.

She shared Bangladesh’s experience in development and said her government was focusing on agriculture, education and skilled manpower.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Hasina’s Principal Secretary Nojibur Rahman were also present.