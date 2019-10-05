Home > Bangladesh

Hasina in talks with Modi in New Delhi

  Golam Mujtaba Dhruba from New Delhi  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Oct 2019 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 01:42 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are holding a bilateral meeting geared towards enhancing relations between the neighbouring countries.

The two premiers sat down for talks at New Delhi's Hyderabad House on Saturday afternoon and are expected to sign several agreements at the end of the discussions. 

They will subsequently launch three joint projects via video call which will be followed by a feast in Hasina's honour.

Earlier, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina and reaffirmed his country's highest priority to relations with Dhaka.

Hasina is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind later in the day. The Asiatic Society will then honour her with the 'Tagore Peace Award' at the Taj Mahal hotel where she is staying during the trip.

