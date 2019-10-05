Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case verdict set for Sunday

Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge KM Imrul Kayes set the judgment date on Sept 11 after hearing arguments of both sides.

Obayedul Khan, the lone suspect, is behind bars and had confessed to murdering the girl in court, police had said earlier.

Risha, daughter of businessman Ramjan Hossain of Siddique Bazar, was a student of class eight in Willes Little Flower School.

She was stabbed allegedly by Obayedul, a worker of a tailoring shop in Elephant Road area, on a footbridge outside the school on Aug 24, 2016. She died four days later.

Her mother started a case against Obayedul after the attack, saying he had sexually harassed the girl.

Police arrested him in Nilphamari eight days after the attack amidst protests by students of the institution.

Risha's father Hossain demanded death penalty for Obayedul. "We want exemplary punishment for the accused. This type of crime will recur if the perpetrators are not brought to justice. We have been waiting for justice for three years. Our only demand is the execution of Obaaydul.”

"If fair justice is delivered, no one will dare to commit such crime again. And if he (Obayedul) is freed, such incident can happen again. My two children are still scared."

Tapas Kumar Paul, additional pubic prosecutor, also said he expected maximum punishment for Obayedul. "The suspect has knifed a girl to death in broad daylight. He should be punished in such a way that no one else will dare to do such an appalling thing in future.”

Defence lawyer Faruq Ahmed claimed his client was innocent.

“Police have forcibly taken confessional statements by detaining and torturing her sister and brother-in-law. I hope he will be freed.”