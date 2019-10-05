Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case verdict set for Sunday
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 10:09 PM BdST
A Dhaka court is set to deliver the verdict on the case over the murder of Suraiya Akter Risha, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, on Sunday.
Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge KM Imrul Kayes set the judgment date on Sept 11 after hearing arguments of both sides.
Obayedul Khan, the lone suspect, is behind bars and had confessed to murdering the girl in court, police had said earlier.
Risha, daughter of businessman Ramjan Hossain of Siddique Bazar, was a student of class eight in Willes Little Flower School.
Her mother started a case against Obayedul after the attack, saying he had sexually harassed the girl.
Police arrested him in Nilphamari eight days after the attack amidst protests by students of the institution.
"If fair justice is delivered, no one will dare to commit such crime again. And if he (Obayedul) is freed, such incident can happen again. My two children are still scared."
Tapas Kumar Paul, additional pubic prosecutor, also said he expected maximum punishment for Obayedul. "The suspect has knifed a girl to death in broad daylight. He should be punished in such a way that no one else will dare to do such an appalling thing in future.”
Defence lawyer Faruq Ahmed claimed his client was innocent.
“Police have forcibly taken confessional statements by detaining and torturing her sister and brother-in-law. I hope he will be freed.”
