Train derails in Akhaura
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2019 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 11:49 AM BdST
Railway communication between Chattogram and Sylhet has been disrupted after a train came off the tracks in Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura Upazila.
The Chattogram-bound Jalalabad Express from Sylhet met the accident at the entrance to the Akhaura Railway Station around 7:15 am on Friday, said Md Sefatur Rahman, sub-inspector of the Upazila’s railway police.
“Four freight carriages at the back of the Jalalabad Express derailed when a coupler hook connecting two bogies broke.”
But there were no casualties in the incident, SI Sefatur said.
The authorities began their efforts to retrieve the derailed carriages around 9 am. But it will take at least an hour or two to complete the repairs to the track, according to railway workers.
“Although the railway links between Sylhet and Chattogram are currently paused, the incident is unlikely to affect timetables as there are no services scheduled on the route until 1 pm,” said Akhaura’s Stationmaster Md Khalilur Rahman.
