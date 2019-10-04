RAB not leading anti-graft crackdown, says its chief Benazir
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2019 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 05:45 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB is not playing a leading role in the ongoing anti-corruption crackdown, the elite police unit's Director General Benazir Ahmed has said.
“Many agencies are involved in the anti-corruption operations. In that sense I can say RAB is not the lead agency,” he said, responding to a question from reporters in Dhaka on Friday.
“RAB forces are just backing all the government organisations involved in the anti-corruption activities. Whenever necessary, we will carry out our duties hand in hand as per the instruction of the prime minister. ”
Benazir's comments came in the wake of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan's remarks on Saturday over the role of RAB in the clampdown.
"Since the RAB has begun the operation, RAB will do it," the home minister had said.
On Sep 18, the elite force raided four clubs in the Dhaka's Motijheel. Four days later, police also raided four clubs in the area. Besides, they were also seen operating in different areas of the capital.
