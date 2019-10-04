Home > Bangladesh

Ekushey Prize-winning Buddhist pundit Satyapriya Mohathero dies at 89

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Oct 2019 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 02:28 PM BdST

Satyapriya Mohathero, one of the foremost Buddhist leaders in Bangladesh and the principal of Buddhists temples in Ramu, has died at the age of 89.

He passed away during treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital around 3 am on Friday.

He was suffering from various old age-related complications and was admitted to the hospital on Sept 15, said Pragyananda Bhikkhu, assistant director of Ramu Central Sima Bihar.

