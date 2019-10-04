Home > Bangladesh

BB investigating Assistant IGP Anisur, wife ex-MP Fatema's financial history

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Oct 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 01:30 AM BdST

The Bangladesh Bank has asked for information on the bank accounts of Assistant Inspector General of Police Anisur Rahman, his wife and former Awami League MP Fatema Tuzzahura and their children.

The Financial Intelligence Unit of the central bank asked the banks on Thursday to send the information on transactions and bank statements of the accounts within three working days.

An FIU official, requesting anonymity, told bdnews24.com the move is part of the “ongoing crackdown” and followed allegations that Anisur has made fortunes in illegal means.

The law enforcers have arrested several politicians and businessmen after launching the crackdown on illegal casinos.

The central bank has also sought information on accounts of Jubo League chief Omar Faruk Chowdhury.

Several leaders of his organisation have been named in the investigations into the casinos. The Bangladesh Bank has also frozen bank accounts of some of these politicians.   

Anisur was the Narayanganj superintendent of police a year ago. The Election Commission removed him from the post after the BNP accused him of bias.

He worked as AIG at the Police Headquarters then. Later he became the deputy commissioner for

Tejgaon zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. He had worked as the SP of Jashore earlier. 

His wife Fatema was one of the ruling party MPs from the seats reserved for women. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Asst IGP Anisur’s bank info sought

Army probing alleged rape of Rohingya girl

Reception for Hasina in New Delhi

2 Mahjong tables seized in Dhaka

Salim Prodhan remanded

Bangladesh can be South Asia's economic hub: PM

Rangpur train accident kills 1

New HuJi leader arrested

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.