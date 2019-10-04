Bangladesh Army probing alleged rape of Rohingya girl by troops at refugee camp
Senior Correspondent and Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2019 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 12:03 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Army has launched an investigation into allegations of rape of a Rohingya girl by troops at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.
The investigation was initiated following reports in the international media over the incident that allegedly took place at the Nayapara Camp in Teknaf on Sept 29.
Abdullah Ibn Zaid, a director at the military’s press wing Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR, confirmed the move to bdnews24.com on Thursday.
“Necessary steps will be taken if anyone is found guilty in the investigation,” he said.
Additional Commissioner of Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Md Shamsuddoza said he had no knowledge of any such incident. “It’s untrue,” he claimed.
Teknaf Police Station Inspector Md Rakibul Islam said OC Pradeep Kumar Das sent police to the camp but they could not find any family members of the alleged victim.
No-one lodged any complaint with the police either, he added.
Different forces are aiding police to maintain security in the refugee camp areas in Cox’s Bazar where more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have taken shelter following persecution and violent military crackdown in their homeland.
