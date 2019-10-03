Home > Bangladesh

Two automatic Mahjong tables recovered in Dhaka anti-gambling raid

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 09:36 PM BdST

Customs agents have seized two automatic Mahjong tables allegedly used for illegal gambling in a raid on a hostel operated by a Chinese national in Dhaka's Uttara.

Mahjong is a tile-based game developed in China.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate or CIID conducted the drive on the hostel of Chinese citizen who is identified as “Kent” on Thursday.

The tables were used in illegal gambling activities at Hobnob Coffee eatery in Uttara Section 13, CIID Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun told bdnews24.com.

Kent had taken the tables to his hostel when the law enforcers had launched a crackdown on illegal casinos recently, Mamun said. 

Ninad Trade International dodged around Tk 1 million in taxes when it imported seven Mahjong tables in 2018 and sold these to different individuals and organisations, according to the CCID official.

A similar table had been seized from a hotel in Banani earlier, he said.

CIID agents were trying to locate the four other tables and preparing legal action against Ninad, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Salim Prodhan remanded

Bangladesh can be South Asia's economic hub: PM

Rangpur train accident kills 1

New HuJi leader arrested

The Food and Drug Administration says that there appears to be a particular risk for people who vape THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. The New York Times

Bangladesh mulling e-cigarette ban

Seize Barguna fugitives’ assets: Court

RAB man dies in road crash

Man dies in Mymensingh 'shootout'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.