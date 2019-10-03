Two automatic Mahjong tables recovered in Dhaka anti-gambling raid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 09:36 PM BdST
Customs agents have seized two automatic Mahjong tables allegedly used for illegal gambling in a raid on a hostel operated by a Chinese national in Dhaka's Uttara.
Mahjong is a tile-based game developed in China.
Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate or CIID conducted the drive on the hostel of Chinese citizen who is identified as “Kent” on Thursday.
The tables were used in illegal gambling activities at Hobnob Coffee eatery in Uttara Section 13, CIID Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun told bdnews24.com.
Kent had taken the tables to his hostel when the law enforcers had launched a crackdown on illegal casinos recently, Mamun said.
Ninad Trade International dodged around Tk 1 million in taxes when it imported seven Mahjong tables in 2018 and sold these to different individuals and organisations, according to the CCID official.
A similar table had been seized from a hotel in Banani earlier, he said.
CIID agents were trying to locate the four other tables and preparing legal action against Ninad, he added.
