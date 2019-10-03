Train accident in Rangpur leaves 1 dead, several others injured
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 06:22 PM BdST
At least one person has died in an accident during a change of a train’s engine in Rangpur’s Kaunia Railway Juncture.
Several others were injured in the incident which occurred around 4 pm on Thursday, Rangpur’s stationmaster Sarwar Alam said.
The engine of a Panchagarh-bound Uttarbanga Mail train from Shantahar was being turned around in Kaunia, he said.
Rescuers recovered a body from the spot, said Khurshid Alam, senior official at Rangpur’s fire service. About 20 others were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.
