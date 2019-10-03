Home > Bangladesh

Train accident in Rangpur leaves 1 dead, several others injured

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 06:22 PM BdST

At least one person has died in an accident during a change of a train’s engine in Rangpur’s Kaunia Railway Juncture.

Several others were injured in the incident which occurred around 4 pm on Thursday, Rangpur’s stationmaster Sarwar Alam said.

The engine of a Panchagarh-bound Uttarbanga Mail train from Shantahar was being turned around in Kaunia, he said.

“But the engine slammed into the back of a carriage. Two carriages were badly damaged upon impact, resulting in a several casualties.”

Rescuers recovered a body from the spot, said Khurshid Alam, senior official at Rangpur’s fire service. About 20 others were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Seize Barguna fugitives’ assets: Court

RAB man dies in road crash

Man dies in Mymensingh 'shootout'

PM off to New Delhi

Hasina visiting India from Thursday

3-day auto strike from Oct 15

No NRC talks with Bangladesh so far: India

Hasina-Modi talks: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.