Train accident in Rangpur leaves 1 dead, several others injured

Several others were injured in the incident which occurred around 4 pm on Thursday, Rangpur’s stationmaster Sarwar Alam said.

The engine of a Panchagarh-bound Uttarbanga Mail train from Shantahar was being turned around in Kaunia, he said.

“But the engine slammed into the back of a carriage. Two carriages were badly damaged upon impact, resulting in a several casualties.”

Rescuers recovered a body from the spot, said Khurshid Alam, senior official at Rangpur’s fire service. About 20 others were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.