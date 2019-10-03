Home > Bangladesh

Suspected robber dies in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 12:06 PM BdST

A man with alleged links to a series of crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Mymensingh's Bhaluka Upazila.

Saddam Hossain, 28, described as a bandit by law enforcement, died in the incident which occurred at the Upazila's Mamarishpur area around 1:30 am on Thursday, said Bhaluka Police OC Moeen Uddin.

Saddam was implicated in four cases, which include charges of robbery, according to police.

Police launched a drive on information that a gang of bandits were preparing to commit a robbery in the area, said OC Moeen.

"The bandits opened fire on the police when they arrived on the scene. Police retaliated and at one point, the assailants fled the scene, leaving a bullet-ridden Saddam behind."

Saddam was later rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina visiting India from Thursday

3-day auto strike from Oct 15

No NRC talks with Bangladesh so far: India

Hasina-Modi talks: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC

Anti-graft drive to purge disparity: PM

Benazir Ahmed (File Photo)

RAB chief wants imams on govt payroll in anti-terror battle

Tk 12.5m found in Narayanganj house

File Photo: Khaleda was taken to the dental unit from her cabin at the BSMMU hospital on July 27.

Khaleda ‘ready to go abroad’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.