Suspected robber dies in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh

Saddam Hossain, 28, described as a bandit by law enforcement, died in the incident which occurred at the Upazila's Mamarishpur area around 1:30 am on Thursday, said Bhaluka Police OC Moeen Uddin.

Saddam was implicated in four cases, which include charges of robbery, according to police.

Police launched a drive on information that a gang of bandits were preparing to commit a robbery in the area, said OC Moeen.

"The bandits opened fire on the police when they arrived on the scene. Police retaliated and at one point, the assailants fled the scene, leaving a bullet-ridden Saddam behind."

Saddam was later rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead.