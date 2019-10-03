Home > Bangladesh

Salim Prodhan, his two associates on four-day remand in drug case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 07:46 PM BdST

Police have secured permission from a Dhaka court to question for four days in their custody Salim Prodhan, a man who allegedly operates online casino in Bangladesh, and his two associates in relation to a drug case.

The associates are Akhteruzzaman and ‘Rokon’.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam passed the remand order on Thursday. Earlier, Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal approved a police petition for formalising their arrests in the case, according to Sheikh Rakibur Rahman, general registration officer of the court.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested him at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka when he was about to embark on a Thailand-bound flight last Monday night. Later, the law enforcers launched the raids.

On Tuesday afternoon, the elite police unit seized a cache of local and foreign currencies worth over Tk 10.6 million and liquor in raids on the residence and office of Salim Prodhan. The law enforcers also seized seven laptops and two deerskins.

On Wednesday, the RAB filed two cases involving money laundering and drugs against Salim and his two associates with the Gulshan Police.

The court asked police to file a probe report on Nov 3 after admitting both the cases. The Criminal Investigation Department will investigate the money laundering case.

