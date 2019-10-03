Home > Bangladesh

Refat murder: Court orders seizure of 8 fugitive suspects’ possessions

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 03:29 PM BdST

A Barguna court has ordered the authorities to confiscate the possessions of the eight fugitive suspects in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif.

Judge Mohammed Sirajul Islam Gazi of Barguna’s Senior Judicial Magistrates’ Court passed the order on Thursday, said Mujibul Hoque, the lawyer for the plaintiff.

The authorities have been given until Oct 16 to report back to the court.

Mohaiminul Islam Shifat and Md Musa, who are named in the charge-sheet, are among the eight absconding suspects. The other six remain unidentified.

Refat’s wife Aysha Siddika Minny, who is currently on bail, also appeared at the hearing as the court rejected the bail pleas of suspects Rifat Forazi, Raqibul Hassan and Rezwan Ali Khan alias Tiktok Hridoy.

The seven others charged in the case were also produced before the court but they were sent back to jail after the hearing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina visiting India from Thursday

3-day auto strike from Oct 15

No NRC talks with Bangladesh so far: India

Hasina-Modi talks: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC

Anti-graft drive to purge disparity: PM

Benazir Ahmed (File Photo)

RAB chief wants imams on govt payroll in anti-terror battle

Tk 12.5m found in Narayanganj house

File Photo: Khaleda was taken to the dental unit from her cabin at the BSMMU hospital on July 27.

Khaleda ‘ready to go abroad’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.