Refat murder: Court orders seizure of 8 fugitive suspects’ possessions

Judge Mohammed Sirajul Islam Gazi of Barguna’s Senior Judicial Magistrates’ Court passed the order on Thursday, said Mujibul Hoque, the lawyer for the plaintiff.

The authorities have been given until Oct 16 to report back to the court.

Mohaiminul Islam Shifat and Md Musa, who are named in the charge-sheet, are among the eight absconding suspects. The other six remain unidentified.

Refat’s wife Aysha Siddika Minny, who is currently on bail, also appeared at the hearing as the court rejected the bail pleas of suspects Rifat Forazi, Raqibul Hassan and Rezwan Ali Khan alias Tiktok Hridoy.

The seven others charged in the case were also produced before the court but they were sent back to jail after the hearing.