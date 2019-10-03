Home > Bangladesh

RAB officer dies after truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 12:45 PM BdST

A Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, officer has died in Dhaka’s Kakrail intersection after a truck ploughed into his motorcycle from behind.

The accident occurred at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, said Ramna Police Sub-Inspector Md Rezaul Karim.

Hossain Mahmud, 32, was a police constable working at the RAB headquarters.

"Mahmud was thrown off his motorcycle as a result of the impact and was fatally wounded. He was later rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead,” said SI Rezaul. 

Although police later seized the truck, the driver managed to flee, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina visiting India from Thursday

3-day auto strike from Oct 15

No NRC talks with Bangladesh so far: India

Hasina-Modi talks: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC

Anti-graft drive to purge disparity: PM

Benazir Ahmed (File Photo)

RAB chief wants imams on govt payroll in anti-terror battle

Tk 12.5m found in Narayanganj house

File Photo: Khaleda was taken to the dental unit from her cabin at the BSMMU hospital on July 27.

Khaleda ‘ready to go abroad’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.