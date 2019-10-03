RAB officer dies after truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka

The accident occurred at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, said Ramna Police Sub-Inspector Md Rezaul Karim.

Hossain Mahmud, 32, was a police constable working at the RAB headquarters.

"Mahmud was thrown off his motorcycle as a result of the impact and was fatally wounded. He was later rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead,” said SI Rezaul.

Although police later seized the truck, the driver managed to flee, he added.