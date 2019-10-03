Police arrest ‘new leader’ of banned militant outfit HuJi, two others in Dhaka
Published: 03 Oct 2019 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 04:28 PM BdST
Police have arrested the ‘top leader’ of the banned militant outfit Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh or HuJi-B along with two others in the capital.
Md Atiqullah alias Zulfikar, 49, who had once met Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, recently returned to the country in order to reform HuJi-B, according to the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of police.
They were apprehended from a field adjoining a mosque in Khilket’s Nikunja-2 Residential Area on Wednesday afternoon, said Touheedul Islam, assistant superintendent of anti-terror police.
“A case has been started against them with Khilket police under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Police will present them in court and seek a 10-day remand order against them.”
