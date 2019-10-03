Police arrest ‘new leader’ of banned militant outfit HuJi, two others in Dhaka

Md Atiqullah alias Zulfikar, 49, who had once met Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, recently returned to the country in order to reform HuJi-B, according to the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of police.

The other arrestees were identified as Md Borhan Uddin Rabbani, 42, and Mohammad Nazim Uddin alias Shameem, 43.

They were apprehended from a field adjoining a mosque in Khilket’s Nikunja-2 Residential Area on Wednesday afternoon, said Touheedul Islam, assistant superintendent of anti-terror police.

“A case has been started against them with Khilket police under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Police will present them in court and seek a 10-day remand order against them.”