Hasina arrives in New Delhi
Published: 03 Oct 2019 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 12:08 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
She will join the India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum as the chief guest and will also hold a bilateral meeting with Modi at the Indian capital.
Bangladesh will raise the contentious issues of Teesta river water-sharing, Assam’s citizenship exercise and border killings along with other issues, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen informed earlier.
The Bangladesh leader will also collect the Tagore Peace Award during the visit.
The trip marks Hasina's first visit to New Delhi after taking over as the head of the government for a third term.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines departed Shahjalal International Airport at 8:15am on Thursday with Hasina and her entourage. They were scheduled to reach the Indian capital at 10am local time.
She will join the summit at the hotel later in the afternoon before attending the Country Strategy Dialogue on Bangladesh.
On Friday, she will hold talks with top Indian businesses and take part the opening session of the Bangladesh-India Business Forum.
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call on her at the hotel on Saturday morning.
She will later hold talks with Modi at the Hyderabad House.
They are expected to witness the signing of a number of agreements and MoUs there.
The two leaders will launch three joint projects via video call, the Indian external affairs ministry said.
She will attend a feast to be organised in her honour there.
Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal will meet her at the hotel on Sunday morning. Bangladesh has chosen him to direct a biographical film on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Before leaving New Delhi for Dhaka in the afternoon, Hasina will meet Indian opposition Congress Party’s chief Sonia Gandhi.
