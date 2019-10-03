Home > Bangladesh

High Commission hosts reception for Hasina in New Delhi

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 11:57 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 11:57 PM BdST

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has accorded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a reception during her India visit.

High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali welcomed her with flowers when she reached the Maitree Hall of the high commission on Thursday evening.

She exchanged greetings with diplomats of different countries and Indian and foreign journalists at the programme.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Hasina’s International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi, Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman, Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, among others, were present.

Hasina later joined a dinner hosted by the high commissioner on her honour at the Bangladesh House.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Salim Prodhan remanded

Bangladesh can be South Asia's economic hub: PM

Rangpur train accident kills 1

New HuJi leader arrested

The Food and Drug Administration says that there appears to be a particular risk for people who vape THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. The New York Times

Bangladesh mulling e-cigarette ban

Seize Barguna fugitives’ assets: Court

RAB man dies in road crash

Man dies in Mymensingh 'shootout'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.