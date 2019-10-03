High Commission hosts reception for Hasina in New Delhi

High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali welcomed her with flowers when she reached the Maitree Hall of the high commission on Thursday evening.

She exchanged greetings with diplomats of different countries and Indian and foreign journalists at the programme.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Hasina’s International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi, Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman, Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, among others, were present.

Hasina later joined a dinner hosted by the high commissioner on her honour at the Bangladesh House.