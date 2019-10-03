Hasina to begin four-day India visit Thursday, meet Modi Saturday

She will join the India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum as chief guest at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

She will also hold bilateral meeting with him.

Hasina will receive Tagore Peace Award during the visit.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will fly from Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning with Hasina and her tour party. They are scheduled to reach the Indian capital at 10am local time.

She and her entourage will stay at Taj Mahal hotel there.

She will join the summit at the hotel later in the afternoon. She will attend Country Strategy Dialogue on Bangladesh.

Hasina will join a dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh High Commission at the Bangladesh Bhaban in the night.

On Friday, she will hold talks with top Indian businesses and join the opening session of the Bangladesh-India Business Forum.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call on her at the hotel on Saturday morning.

She will later hold the meeting with Modi at the Hyderabad House.

They are expected to witness the signing of a number of agreements and MoUs there.

The two leaders will launch three joint projects via video call, the Indian external affairs ministry said.

She will attend a feast to be organised in her honour there.

The prime minister will pay a courtesy call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in the afternoon.

Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal will meet her at the hotel on Sunday morning. Bangladesh has chosen him to direct a biographical film on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Before leaving New Delhi for Dhaka in the afternoon, Hasina will meet Indian opposition Congress Party’s chief Sonia Gandhi.