Hasina to begin four-day India visit Thursday, meet Modi Saturday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 01:18 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is travelling to New Delhi on Thursday on a four-day official visit to India.
She will join the India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum as chief guest at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
She will also hold bilateral meeting with him.
Hasina will receive Tagore Peace Award during the visit.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will fly from Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning with Hasina and her tour party. They are scheduled to reach the Indian capital at 10am local time.
She and her entourage will stay at Taj Mahal hotel there.
She will join the summit at the hotel later in the afternoon. She will attend Country Strategy Dialogue on Bangladesh.
Hasina will join a dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh High Commission at the Bangladesh Bhaban in the night.
On Friday, she will hold talks with top Indian businesses and join the opening session of the Bangladesh-India Business Forum.
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call on her at the hotel on Saturday morning.
She will later hold the meeting with Modi at the Hyderabad House.
They are expected to witness the signing of a number of agreements and MoUs there.
The two leaders will launch three joint projects via video call, the Indian external affairs ministry said.
She will attend a feast to be organised in her honour there.
The prime minister will pay a courtesy call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in the afternoon.
Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal will meet her at the hotel on Sunday morning. Bangladesh has chosen him to direct a biographical film on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Before leaving New Delhi for Dhaka in the afternoon, Hasina will meet Indian opposition Congress Party’s chief Sonia Gandhi.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina to begin four-day India visit Thursday, meet Modi Saturday
- Floods likely to worsen as most rivers rise
- Autorickshaw owners, workers’ group calls Oct 15-17 strike in Dhaka for fare hike
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- GK Shamim placed on fresh remand on arms, money laundering charges
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
- Crackdown on corruption aimed at eliminating social disparity, says Hasina
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
Most Read
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- Reliance awards Samsung C&T Bangladesh’s Meghnaghat power plant project
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- India isn’t letting a single onion leave the country