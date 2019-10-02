Home > Bangladesh

Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Oct 2019 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 12:09 PM BdST

Police have recovered Tk 12.5m and 2,000 yaba tablets from a house in Narayanganj’s Rupganj Upazila during a raid and have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The drive was carried out in Rasulpur area of the Upazila's​​Tarab municipality on Wednesday morning under the supervision of the district's Superintendent of Police Mohammad Harun Aur Rashid.  The district's Detective Branch of Police also took part in the operation along with local law enforcers.

The arrestees were identified as Jamal Hossain, his associate Mostofa Kamal and his neighbour Manik Mia.

The money was discovered stashed in a trunk inside the house along with the methamphetamine-based yaba pills, said SP Harun, adding that two others were his associates.

Jamal and Kamal bought a land in Rasulpur area eight years back and built a home in the area, said Rupganj Police Station OC Mahmudul Hasan.

“They were illegally operating a mosquito coil factory. Behind the scenes of the factory and a cattle farm, they were trading yaba. They have built three houses from the drug money.”

Informing that a case is being prepared under the money laundering legislation, Harun said, "The arrestees could not present a legal source of their money. They will be taken into custody and interrogated.”

