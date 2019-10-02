GK Shamim placed on fresh remand on arms, money laundering charges
Court Correspondent, Reuters
Published: 02 Oct 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 05:16 PM BdST
Police have been granted nine more days to grill contractor GK Shamim in two cases involving arms and money laundering.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim passed the order on Wednesday after police produced Shamim before the court at the end of his 10-day remand in the two cases.
The law-enforcement agency applied for 10-day remand in each case. But the court gave them four days to question Shamim in custody in the arms case and five days over the money laundering charges.
RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20. He was subsequently placed in the custody of Gulshan police and three cases were initiated against him.
Shamim has made a fortune as a contractor and identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.
RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon.
It came two days after a RAB unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was expelled, for running an illegal casino inside the Young Men’s Club in Fakirapool.
Shamim is known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He has made headlines for his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.
Once a Jubo Dal member, Shamim joined the Jubo League and identified himself as the cooperative affairs secretary of the organisation’s central committee, according to the local media.
His firm currently has at least 22 construction projects in hand with a total allocation of around Tk 60 billion, including in the RAB headquarters, Secretariat and several hospitals.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- GK Shamim placed on fresh remand on arms, money laundering charges
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
- Crackdown on corruption aimed at eliminating social disparity, says Hasina
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- OCs of eight police stations in Dhaka transferred amid anti-gambling crackdown
Most Read
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Amit Shah vows NRC in West Bengal, says illegal immigrants will be ‘thrown out’
- Heavy rain, not Farakka barrage, is causing floods: official