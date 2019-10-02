Home > Bangladesh

GK Shamim placed on fresh remand on arms, money laundering charges

  Court Correspondent,  Reuters

Published: 02 Oct 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 05:16 PM BdST

Police have been granted nine more days to grill contractor GK Shamim in two cases involving arms and money laundering.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim passed the order on Wednesday after police produced Shamim before the court at the end of his 10-day remand in the two cases.

The law-enforcement agency applied for 10-day remand in each case. But the court gave them four days to question Shamim in custody in the arms case and five days over the money laundering charges.

RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20. He was subsequently placed in the custody of Gulshan police and three cases were initiated against him.

Shamim has made a fortune as a contractor and identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.

RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon.

It came two days after a RAB unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was expelled, for running an illegal casino inside the Young Men’s Club in Fakirapool.

Shamim is known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He has made headlines for his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.

Once a Jubo Dal member, Shamim joined the Jubo League and identified himself as the cooperative affairs secretary of the organisation’s central committee, according to the local media.

His firm currently has at least 22 construction projects in hand with a total allocation of around Tk 60 billion, including in the RAB headquarters, Secretariat and several hospitals.

