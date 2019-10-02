Floods likely to worsen as most rivers rise
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2019 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 11:36 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Water Development Board has warned of deterioration of flood situation as levels of water in all the rivers except the Brahmaputra and the Jamuna have risen.
Water was flowing above the danger level at six points in the country on Wednesday due to heavy rains and onrush from the upstream, according to the board’ Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.
Water may continue to rise for two more days, the centre’s Executive Engineer Md Arifuzzaman told bdnews24.com.
As a result, the flood situation in the low-lying lands of the districts next to the Ganges, the Padma and the Gorai rivers may worsen, he said.
The districts are Pabna, Kushtia, Magura, Rajbari, Manikganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Munshiganj, according to Arifuzzaman.
Water of the Brahmaputra, the Jamuna, the Surma and the Kushiara may recede in the next 48 hours, he said.
Water was rising at 56 of the 93 points under the centre’s observation.
In India’s Cherapunji, rainfall of 90 millimetres was recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday.
In Bangladesh, the WDB recorded up to 245mm rains in Sunamganj.
The water of the rivers in Bangladesh started to rise by the end of September due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, India has opened the Farakka Barrage to let the water flow away.
Some places in Chanpainawabganj, Rajshahi, Natore, Pabna, Kushtia, Rajbari and Magura were hit by short-term foods afterwards.
Engineer Arifuzzaman said the situation will improve by the end of the week with the drop in rainfall.
Shamsuddin Ahmed, a director at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said one or two lows may develop over the Bay of Bengal in October and one of these may turn into a cyclone.
The trough of monsoon will leave Bangladesh by the third week of October.
