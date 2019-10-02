Home > Bangladesh

Autorickshaw owners, workers’ group calls Oct 15-17 strike in Dhaka for fare hike

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Oct 2019 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 08:40 PM BdST

A group of autorickshaw owners and workers has called a strike for three days starting from Oct 15 over a nine-point charter of demand, including fare hike and a ban on unauthorised ridesharing.

Dhaka Metropolitan CNG Autorickshaw Owners, Workers Movement Council called the strike at a news conference announcing its emergence at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The council is a grouping of five organisations of autorickshaw owners and workers.

Its Member Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Dulal told bdnews24.com the strike would continue for 72 hours.

According to the council’s Convenor Md Barkat Ullah Bhulu, their demands are:

>> Complete ban on illegal autorickshaws in the capital, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Munshiganj.

>> End to commercial use of private autorickshaws.

>> Arrangements of parking space and no cases or dumping for parking rule violation.

>> End to use of unauthorised motorcycles and private cars in ridesharing services.

>> A rise in fare to Tk 80 for first two kilometres and Tk 30 for each of the next kilometres, and Tk 4 waiting charge per minute. Increasing daily contract money rate for the owners proportionately and no case over metre and daily submission rate until the new fare is launched.

>> Implementation of government-fixed rates for daily contract money and cancellation of shift-based contract system.

>> Licensing and renewal fees must be done at government-fixed rates by putting an end to bribery.

>> Effective measures to halt theft, mugging and killings of drivers.

>> Recognition of autorickshaw industry.

>> End to BRTA dilly-dallying and harassment in serving its users.

Bhulu said they would organise a human-chain programme in front of the National Press Club next Sunday, hold rallies and campaign among the owners and workers on Oct 12, and hold a rally at the same venue on Oct 13.

