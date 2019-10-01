Two drug traffickers killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootout’

The incident took place in northern Shilkhali Sapmara area of Baharchara Union of the upazila in the early hours of Tuesday, said Teknaf police station OC Pradip Kumar Das.

Police have identified the bodies as Mohammad Amin and Helal Uddin.

Referring to the dead as marked ‘drug dealers,’ OC Pradip said, “They were implicated in several cases, including drug trafficking, with Teknaf police station.”

They have been absconding in these cases for a long time, he added.

Police conducted a raid in northern Shilkhali area on Monday night and arrested fugitives Helal and Amin after being tipped off about their whereabouts, said Pradip.

During interrogation, they confessed to storing weapons and yaba pills at the foot of a hill in the northern Silkhali Sapmara area, he said.

“Later, with the criminals in tow, police raided the area when their associates opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Two bullet-ridden bodies were found on the spot at the end of the gunfight.”

The bodies were recovered and taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor recommended their transfer to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, said Pradip, adding that they were declared dead by the emergency department doctor after their bodies arrived at the hospital.

Police have recovered 5,000 yaba pills, two guns and seven rounds of bullets from the spot, said the OC.

The bodies have been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.