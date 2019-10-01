Home > Bangladesh

RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Oct 2019 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 06:25 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has seized a cache of foreign currencies worth Tk 2.9 million and liquor in raids on the residence and office of Salim Prodhan, a man with alleged ties to online gambling.

The elite force continued the operations from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon at Salim’s residence at Gulshan 2 and office at Banani in Dhaka.

 

More to follow

