RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home

The Rapid Action Battalion has seized a cache of foreign currencies worth Tk 2.9 million and liquor in raids on the residence and office of Salim Prodhan, a man with alleged ties to online gambling.

The elite force continued the operations from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon at Salim’s residence at Gulshan 2 and office at Banani in Dhaka. More to follow